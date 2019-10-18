Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

38 people cited for violations in Clinton email probe

October 18, 2019 3:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has completed its internal investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton’s use of private email and found violations by 38 people, some of whom may face disciplinary action.

The department determined that those 38 people were “culpable” in 91 cases of sending classified information in messages that ended up in Clinton’s personal email. The 38 are current and former State Department officials but were not identified in the report that was sent to Congress this week.

The investigation covered 33,000 emails that Clinton turned over for review after her use of the private email account became public. The department said it found a total of 588 violations involving information then or now deemed to be classified, but could not assign fault in 497 cases.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|17 AvengerCon IV
10|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska