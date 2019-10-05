Listen Live Sports

5-year-old girl’s body found in South Carolina landfill

October 23, 2019 7:30 am
 
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina police chief says 400 people searched through 4 million pounds (1.8 million kilograms) of trash to find the body of a 5-year-old girl in a landfill, months after a man admitted to killing her and her mother.

Sumter police Chief Russell Roark told reporters that DNA from the remains found Friday has been matched to Nevaeh Adams.

Authorities found 29-year-old Sharee Bradley stabbed to death on Aug. 5. The chief says she had three children; the 12-year-old and 3-year-old were found safe, but Nevaeh had disappeared.

Witnesses reported seeing someone flee the scene. Police charged 28-year-old Daunte Johnson with murder. They say he confessed to killing Bradley and Nevaeh and tossing the girl’s body in a dumpster.

