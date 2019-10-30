Listen Live Sports

‘A bold step’: Democrats pleased by Twitter political ad ban

October 30, 2019 8:54 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates are largely praising Twitter’s decision to ban all political advertising, while President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is decrying the move as attempting to muzzle conservatives on social media.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Wednesday that “we believe political message reach should be earned, not bought.” It came after Facebook was panned for saying it would not fact-check ads by politicians or their campaigns, allowing them to lie freely.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) called it a “bold step” that reflects a “sense of responsibility” on Twitter’s part. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock suggested that Facebook should follow Twitter’s lead, tweeting simply: “Good. Your turn, Facebook.”

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale panned Twitter for walking “away from hundreds of millions of dollars of potential revenue, a very dumb decision for their stockholders.”

