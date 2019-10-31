Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

A look at House resolution and next phase of impeachment

October 31, 2019 12:04 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Thursday approved a resolution that formalizes the next phase of the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump. The measure calls for public hearings and sharing evidence with the president’s counsel. Republicans continue to criticize the process as a “sham.”

A look at what’s in the resolution:

— It calls for open hearings and requires the House Intelligence Committee to submit a report outlining its findings and recommendations, with a final recommendation on impeachment left to the House Judiciary Committee.

— It authorizes House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff to release transcripts from the closed-door depositions now being conducted in the impeachment inquiry, with redactions for classified material and sensitive information.

Advertisement

— Republicans will be allowed to request subpoenas, but such requests would ultimately be subject to a vote by the full Intelligence and Judiciary committees, which Democrats control as the House majority.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

— Trump and his lawyers will be allowed to attend all Judiciary Committee presentations and hearings and to question any witness. The president can call witnesses if the committee’s Democratic majority agrees the testimony is “necessary or desirable to a full and fair record in the inquiry.”

The White House calls the impeachment process an “illegitimate sham” and says it “does nothing to change the fundamental fact that House Democrats refuse to provide basic due process rights to the administration.”

The inquiry is looking into Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Trump asked for a “favor” — to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family. Democrats say that request and other actions by the administration amounted to a quid pro quo that offered important military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation of a Democratic rival.

If the House votes to impeach Trump, the Senate would conduct a trial that could result in his removal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|29 Recorded Future - Predict 2019
10|30 7th Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Nimitz conduct a barricade drill

Today in History

1864: Nevada becomes 36th state in the Union