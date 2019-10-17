Listen Live Sports

ACLU says Census Bureau should stop driver license requests

October 17, 2019 12:01 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A civil rights group is asking state motor vehicle agencies across the U.S. to reject a request from the U.S. Census Bureau for drivers’ license records, saying it is part of a scheme to reduce the political power of minority groups.

The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday said in a statement that the Census Bureau should stop its efforts to gather state drivers’ license information.

The ACLU was among several groups challenging the Trump administration’s efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

After the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the question from being added, President Donald Trump in July issued an executive order asking for citizenship data to be gathered through administrative records.

The Census Bureau this week acknowledged their request was in response to the order.

