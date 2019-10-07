Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Afghan official says bomb kills at least 10 in eastern city

October 7, 2019 10:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bomb blast in Afghanistan’s east killed at least ten people including a child Monday, according to a provincial official, in an attack targeting a minibus carrying new army recruits.

Ataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, said the attack in Jalalabad city wounded 27 other people.

The bomb was placed in a rickshaw and detonated when the army bus arrived.

“A number of the wounded people are in critical condition,” said Khogyani. He added that after the first blast, security forces successfully defused a couple of other bombs in the same area.

Advertisement

No one immediately claimed the attack, but both Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, and especially the Nangarhar province.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Afghanistan has seen an upsurge in violence since the collapse of U.S.-Taliban peace talks last month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: US-led attack on Afghanistan begins