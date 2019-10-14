Listen Live Sports

Afghan officials say election results ready later this month

October 14, 2019 5:03 am
 
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan election officials say delayed presidential election results should be ready later this month, after technical problems with the counting.

Hawa Alam Nuristani, head of the Independent Election Commission, says Monday that the goal is to meet the deadline for announcing the preliminary results on Oct.19.

She says the data of more than one million voters has been successfully transferred to servers after technical problems with biometric devices used in the voting process.

The U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan urged in a statement on Sunday that the electoral commissions safeguard and properly complete the election process.

Afghans voted in presidential elections earlier last month despite Taliban threats and violence. However, the polling was marred by widespread misconduct and accusations of fraud.

