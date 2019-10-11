Listen Live Sports

Alabama governor completes radiation treatment for cancer

October 11, 2019 10:14 am
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she has finished radiation treatment for cancer and expects to make a full recovery.

Ivey’s office issued a statement Friday saying the treatments are complete.

She says that she and her doctor expect a full recovery based on the early stage of cancer that was detected and the type of treatment it required.

The 74-year-old Republican announced last month that doctors had found a small, isolated spot of cancer in her lung. Ivey hasn’t disclosed her exact diagnosis or additional details about the illness.

Ivey’s statement says her longtime doctor discovered the cancer during a routine exam. She says the spot was discovered early, and she’s encouraging people to have regular checkups.

