The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Alabama releases copy of execution procedures

October 16, 2019 6:24 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is making its execution protocol public after being ordered to do so by a federal judge.

The Alabama Department of Corrections filed a redacted copy of its execution procedure with the federal court Wednesday.

The 17 page document spells out procedures before, during and after an execution. It includes information about the testing of equipment, inmate visitation, the consciousness test performed during lethal injections and the keeping of records.

The Associated Press and other news outlets had sought the state’s execution protocol after an execution was halted because of difficulties.

U.S. District Judge Karon Bowdre last year ruled the public has “a common law right of access” to the records. A federal appeals court agreed.

Bowdre allowed the state to redact some information for security reasons.

