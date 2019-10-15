Listen Live Sports

American prosecutor slain in Pacific nation of Micronesia

October 15, 2019 3:25 am
 
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Friends say lawyer Rachelle Bergeron planned to soon return to the U.S. after a challenging stint prosecuting criminals on the Pacific nation of Micronesia, but she was shot and killed as she returned home Monday from a run with her dog.

Friends say her husband was inside at the time, baking brownies with a local child the couple was helping care for.

The killing has shocked the tiny island of Yap, home to 11,000 people, where Bergeron served as acting attorney general of Yap State. Authorities say they’re investigating the crime, but did not indicate they have arrested any suspects.

Bergeron was from Wisconsin and first moved to Yap in 2015 when she took a job as assistant attorney general. She previously worked in Washington D.C., New York and India.

