Anxiety over Supreme Court arguments pervades Coming Out Day

October 13, 2019 10:13 am
 
National Coming Out Day was tempered this year by anxiety that some LGBT folk may have to go back into the closet so they can make a living, depending on what the Supreme Court decides about workplace discrimination law.

But the mere fact that words like “transgender” are being uttered before the court give some supporters of LGBT workplace rights hope.

Coming Out Day was first observed in 1988 and is marked every Oct. 11, though there are observances over several days.

That includes Philadelphia’s OutFest on Sunday, billed as the nation’s largest National Coming Out Day event.

Many LGBT people noted that the arguments before the Supreme Court show how Coming Out Day remains relevant even though gays and lesbians have gained marriage rights.

