The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Attorney: Lawsuit planned over VA hospital death in WVa

October 16, 2019 6:26 pm
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An attorney representing the family of a patient who died at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia says he plans to sue over what he believes is the man’s suspicious death from a wrongful insulin injection.

Charleston attorney Tony O’Dell said a notice was filed this week with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in the death of John William Hallman. The 87-year-old Navy veteran died at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg last year.

The notice says Hallman was given a shot of insulin that caused his blood sugar to spike.

The Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg first reported the notice.

Federal prosecutors are probing the deaths of up to 11 patients. Attorneys representing the families of men who died say at least two of the deaths have been ruled homicides.

