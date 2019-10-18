Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Austin leaders restore ban on homeless street encampments

October 18, 2019 3:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Texas’ capital city have restored some prohibitions on sitting or sleeping in public amid intense criticism over the handling of local homelessness.

The Austin City Council voted Thursday to reinstate a ban on camping on sidewalks, near business doorways and the Austin Resource Center for Homeless. The latest vote came after a June decision to largely rescind prohibitions on sitting or sleeping in public and panhandling.

Mayor Steve Adler says there is no evidence backing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s claims that the decision caused an accumulation of feces and used needles.

Abbott had repeatedly criticized the decision and called on Adler to bring back the ordinances. Abbott spokesman John Wittman said Friday that the state will monitor the effectiveness of the new policy.

Advertisement

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|17 AvengerCon IV
10|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska