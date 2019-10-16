Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Australia promises more money for overwhelmed spy agency

October 16, 2019 11:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A government minister has promised an unprecedented funding increase for Australia’s main spy agency which is struggling to meet demands posed by the nation’s new foreign interference laws, espionage and terrorism.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton on Thursday promised more money and staff a day after the Australian Security intelligence Organization revealed in an annual report an “increasing gap” between demand for counter-espionage and foreign interference advice and ASIO’s ability to provide.

Australia last year outlawed covert foreign interference in world-first legislation that has angered China, its biggest export market.

Since December, individuals and businesses that are attempting to influence the government and Australian politics on behalf of a foreign government have had to register to be more transparent to the public and government decision-makers.

Advertisement

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard trailblazer Mrs. Rosalen Becker celebrates 100th birthday

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico