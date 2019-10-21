Authorities charge officer who opened fire on couple’s car

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer who opened fire on an unarmed couple’s car and wounded a 22-year-old woman has been charged with felony assault and reckless endangerment.

A state prosecutor on Monday announced the charges against Hamden officer Devin Eaton, who authorities say fired his handgun 13 times at the car while investigating a reported robbery.

Authorities said Eaton and a Yale University officer opened fire in New Haven on April 16 when the driver, Paul Witherspoon III, got out of the car abruptly. Witherspoon’s girlfriend, Stephanie Washington, was wounded but recovered.

Messages were left for Eaton and his attorney.

Officials say Eaton posted $100,000 bail and was ordered to appear in court Oct. 28.

New Haven State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin determined charges were warranted after an investigation.

