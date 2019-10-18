Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Bahrain’s King Hamad appoints son national security adviser

October 18, 2019 11:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has appointed his fast-rising son as the island kingdom’s new national security adviser.

Bahrain’s state-run news agency says Friday that the king issued a royal order appointing Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa to the position. It says the order will take effect immediately and the new national security adviser will “oversee the national security policies and strategies of the Kingdom.”

It’s the latest rise in profile for the 32-year-old prince, who is already the commander of Bahrain’s Royal Guard and president of its Olympic committee.

Bahrain is an island nation off the coast of Saudi Arabia connected by a 25-kilometer (15.5-mile) causeway and is home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet.

Advertisement

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|17 AvengerCon IV
10|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska