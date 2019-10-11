Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Big Tech is now a big punching bag for politicians

October 11, 2019 1:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Republicans and Democrats don’t agree on health care, immigration or taxing the rich. But one subject draws critics from both parties: Big Tech.

The list of grievances is long and growing by the week. They range from antitrust concerns to privacy mishaps and concerns about the addictiveness of technology.

Yet while the two parties agree that Big Tech has problems, they often differ on what those problems are — and how to fix them.

One Democrat, for instance, wants Twitter to suspend President Donald Trump’s account for violating the service’s rules, while a Republican senator battles what he considers tech companies’ bias against conservatives.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|10 Ignite '19 Federal
10|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched