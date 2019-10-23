Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Bolivia’s Morales just short of victory in re-election bid

October 23, 2019 10:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian President Evo Morales is falling just a little short of outright victory in his bid for a fourth term as the final votes are counted in an election that has enraged his opponents.

The leftist leader needs a 10-percentage-point margin over his closest competitor to avoid a December runoff in which he’d risk being defeated by a united opposition.

And the vote count Wednesday morning had him with a 9.48 percentage point lead with just 3.22 percent of the votes from Sunday’s election left to count. He leads former President Carlos Mesa 46.49% to 37.01%.

Mesa has warned of fraud and international vote monitors have expressed concern at an earlier unexplained daylong gap in reporting results. Opposition backers have staged rowdy protests since the vote.

Advertisement

.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon