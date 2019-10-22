Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Brazil Congress passes landmark pension reform

October 22, 2019 6:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Congress has approved an overhaul to its pension system, capping years of stalled efforts to rein in unsustainable government spending on retirement.

The Senate voted 60-19 Tuesday to approve changes for civil servants and private-sector workers.

The most meaningful change sets a minimum retirement age of 65 for men and 62 for women. That’s up from averages of 56 and 53, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The overhaul takes aim at a swelling deficit in Brazil’s pension system, which a research firm says accounts for some 40% of total federal spending.

Advertisement

That load has grown along with life expectancy, and an analyst says Brazil will save about $190 billion over the next decade as a result of the reform.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified