The Associated Press
 
Car drives through gate at Georgia military base, 3 killed

October 5, 2019 4:32 pm
 
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man drove through a gate at Robins Air Force Base and collided with a security barrier, killing himself and two passengers.

The incident occurred Friday night after the vehicle approached the Russell Parkway gate and refused to stop.

News outlets report the car then crashed through the gate, prompting guards to activate a security barrier to keep the vehicle from advancing. The speeding vehicle then hit the barrier.

According to a news release, the driver and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. A third man was rushed to Houston Medical Center, where he died.

Authorities said none of the men killed were affiliated with the base.

Their names are not being released until their families have been notified.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

