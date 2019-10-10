Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

China complains about US visa restrictions

October 10, 2019 12:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — China says the U.S. has been harassing Chinese scholars, students, entrepreneurs and scientists, in part through the denial or revocation of visas.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says the actions have “infringed upon the safety and lawful rights and interests of the Chinese personnel involved.”

His complaint Wednesday came as China demanded Washington lift restrictions on sales of U.S. technology to a group of Chinese companies, calling it interference in the country’s affairs. American officials say those companies provide technology used to repress Muslim minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

The sanctions announced Monday restrict sales of U.S. technology to a group of Chinese companies working on facial recognition, artificial intelligence and other advanced products.

Advertisement

Those technologies are part of the ruling Communist Party’s industry development plans.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen of the Florida Air National Guard return home

Today in History

1936: Hoover Dam begins generating electricity