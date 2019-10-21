Listen Live Sports

China issues stinging rebuke of US at Beijing defense forum

October 21, 2019 2:28 am
 
BEIJING (AP) — China’s defense minister is issuing a stinging rebuke of the U.S. at a defense forum in Beijing, saying China wasn’t fazed by sanctions, pressure and a “big stick policy.”

Gen. Wei Fenghe did not refer directly to the U.S. in his opening remarks at the Xiangshan Forum. But he repeated phrases Beijing often says about Washington and its Western allies as part of what China considers an ongoing campaign to restrain its development.

Wei said China wouldn’t accept or be intimidated by such an approach, which he extended to “long-arm jurisdiction,” China’s pejorative term for U.S. sanctions on countries such as China, North Korea and Iran.

Wei’s comments Monday come amid tensions between China and the U.S. over a range of economic and security issues.

