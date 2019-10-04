Listen Live Sports

Coast Guard loosens rules on tattoos

October 4, 2019 4:41 am
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is loosening its tattoo policy.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the change announced Thursday is intended to help boost recruiting and comes after other branches of the military have moved to allow more tattoos.

The Coast Guard doesn’t currently limit the number of tattoos but restricts where on the body they can be. The new rules will allow a single tattoo on each hand, with certain restrictions. They will also allow a tattoo on a single finger on each hand, excluding thumbs, as well as chest tattoos, as long as they don’t go past the collar of a dress uniform crew-neck T-shirt.

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden told the newspaper the new policy adopts some of the same tattoo standards now publicly acceptable.

