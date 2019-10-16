Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Combative Biden hits Trump, Warren after debate

October 16, 2019 2:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joe Biden is jabbing at his top primary rival, Elizabeth Warren, and President Donald Trump coming out of Democrats’ latest 2020 primary debate.

Biden hammered Warren for a lack of specifics about how she would fund a single-payer government health insurance system that she proposes.

The former vice president casts Trump as corrupt and is challenging the president to release his tax returns. Biden taunted Trump on Wednesday by noting in Ohio that even Richard Nixon released his tax returns before eventually being driven from office.

Trump has spent weeks attacking Biden.

Advertisement

Warren has climbed in primary polls for months. But the Massachusetts senator is facing increasing scrutiny because she has not said whether middle-class tax increases would be required for a “Medicare for All” insurance plan.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard trailblazer Mrs. Rosalen Becker celebrates 100th birthday

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico