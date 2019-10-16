Listen Live Sports

Community leaders in Fort Worth ask Justice for reform plan

October 16, 2019 3:46 pm
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Community leaders are calling for a far-reaching plan overseen by a federal judge to radically reform the Fort Worth, Texas, Police Department to address the kinds of abuses they say contributed to an officer’s fatal shooting of a 28-year-old in her home over the weekend.

Pastor Kyev Tatum was among those gathered Wednesday to announce they’re asking the U.S. Department of Justice for a court-monitored plan known as a consent decree. Tatum says attempts to work with city leaders have not been satisfactory, so “it’s time for somebody else to take control.”

But any such bid could be harder to achieve than ever before given the animosity the Trump administration has shown toward consent degrees, which they say have too often tied the hands of officers while imposing burdensome costs.

