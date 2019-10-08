Listen Live Sports

Company making Costco pajamas flagged for forced labor

October 8, 2019 12:18 am
 
< a min read
U.S. Customs and Border Protection slapped rare detention orders on goods imported from an unprecedented five countries in one day based on allegations that people producing those items might be children, or adults subjected to forced labor.

Among them, a Chinese company that makes baby pajamas sold at Costco, and rubber gloves used by surgeons made by a Malaysian company that sells to the U.S. subsidiary of Ansell, an Australian protective gloves manufacturer.

The U.S. importers say they don’t condone forced labor and that they plan to investigate. And the foreign firms deny labor abuse.

The orders, issued by Customs and Border Protection on Oct. 1, are used to hold shipping containers at the U.S. ports of entry until the agency can investigate the claims of wrongdoing.

