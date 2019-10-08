Correction: Dominican-Primary Challenged story

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — In an Oct. 7 story on the Dominican Republic’s presidential primary, The Associated Press incorrectly stated that former President Leonel Fernández wants to run for a third term. If he won the presidency in 2020, it would be his fourth term. The story also incorrectly said the election will be in February; the vote is next May. It also wrongly described the nature of his party’s primary; all voters can participate in the primary, not just party members. The story also misattributed the announcement of the vote result; the result was announced by electoral authorities, not by party officials.

Ex-Dominican president contesting loss in party’s primary

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Former President Leonel Fernández on Monday contested his apparent defeat in a primary vote by the Dominican Republic’s governing party to pick its presidential candidate for May’s election.

Fernández, who held the presidency from 1996 to 2000 and 2004 to 2012, wants to run for a fourth term. But the Central Elections Board said he got 47.3% of the votes cast in Sunday’s primary, finishing second to businessman Gonzalo Castillo Terrero at 48.7%.

The results are preliminary, pending official certification five days after the primary.

Fernández labeled the vote a fraud and called on international observers to verify the integrity of the process. All registered voters could vote in the primary.

Businessman Luis Abinader, meanwhile, won the nomination of the main opposition party, the Modern Revolutionary

