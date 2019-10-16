Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Court case over police pay settled; officers may get raise

October 16, 2019 8:42 am
 
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Police in a Maryland county may soon receive a pay raise.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Baltimore County Council is expected to vote Monday on a board’s recommendation for a pay bump at the top of the salary scale for many police department employees. Fiscal notes from the county show the cost of the proposed changes is nearly $250,000.

The council raised fire department salaries by one grade in 2016. The Fraternal Order of Police said police also deserved a raise. The case went to court and was settled earlier this year.

County officials say the settlement requires the county to recalculate everyone’s salary going back to July 2016 and provide back pay for each member of the FOP. The payout is expected to be split into two fiscal years.

