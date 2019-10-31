Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Court considers voiding N. Carolina constitutional changes

October 31, 2019 2:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court is considering whether to void changes to the state constitution that voters approved last year because they were placed on the ballot by lawmakers elected from racially gerrymandered districts.

What the state Court of Appeals heard Thursday will help it decide whether the Republican-controlled legislature lacked authority to put those constitutional amendments before voters.

A lawyer for GOP legislative leaders said that if the state NAACP’s lawsuit succeeds, any law passed by the General Assembly for years could be challenged.

A lawyer for the civil rights organization said GOP legislators knew their design of legislative districts cheated black voters and would be overturned, so they pushed changes to the state constitution making virtually permanent limits on income tax rates and requirements to show identification when voting.

Advertisement

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|29 Recorded Future - Predict 2019
10|30 7th Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Nimitz conduct a barricade drill

Today in History

1864: Nevada becomes 36th state in the Union