Government News
 
Court: Deutsche Bank does not have Trump’s tax returns

October 10, 2019 1:56 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Deutsche Bank has told a federal appeals court it does not have President Donald Trump’s personal tax returns.

Trump’s longtime bank previously said it had tax records Congress wants in its investigation of the president’s finances.

The bank said this summer it had tax records in response to a congressional subpoena seeking a host of documents related to Trump and his family. Deutsche Bank declined to publicly name the people whose tax records it has, citing privacy rules.

The U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals revealed Thursday the only relevant tax returns the bank has “are not those of the president.”

The court did not identify whose records the bank has.

Trump has sued to block two House committees from getting the records.

