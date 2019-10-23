Listen Live Sports

Current, former NSC staff slated for impeachment interviews

October 23, 2019 10:08 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The three House committees leading the impeachment investigation are scheduled to hear from current and former staff of the National Security Council next week.

That’s according to four people familiar with the inquiry’s schedule. They spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday to discuss the confidential plan.

Closed-door interviews are tentatively scheduled with Charles Kupperman, a deputy to former national security adviser John Bolton, and Tim Morrison, NSC’s Russia and Europe director. Kupperman has left the White House.

Kupperman’s interview is scheduled for Monday and Morrison’s is set for Thursday.

The Democrats are investigating President Donald Trump’s requests that Ukraine conduct certain investigations and whether the requests were in exchange for military aid. Top Ukraine diplomat William Taylor told lawmakers Tuesday about phone calls he had with Morrison that described the Ukraine effort.

