The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Cyprus-based project to monitor Mideast emissions

October 8, 2019 5:14 am
 
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A new Cyprus-based project is aiming to fill a research gap on greenhouse gas emissions in the east Mediterranean and Middle East in order to help policy makers who are seeking to tackle climate change in the vulnerable region.

Coordinator Jean Sciare said at Tuesday’s project launch that a key goal will be to build in Cyprus one of Europe’s biggest environmental observation posts to monitor the Middle East that experts say is growing hotter and drier and will in three years produce more greenhouse gases than the European Union.

The Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East Climate and Atmosphere Research Center will bring together more than a dozen top scientists from six countries and will employ satellites and other technology to monitor emissions.

