DC may prohibit assisting federal immigration agencies

October 7, 2019 3:31 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington, D.C., lawmakers are considering emergency legislation to prohibit district agencies from cooperating with federal immigration agencies unless provided a judicial warrant or order.

WTOP-FM reported Saturday that D.C. council member Charles Allen proposed the legislation, saying a 2012 district act restricting cooperation U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement isn’t enough anymore. Allen says the agency has adapted its practices to now request notification of release dates, in addition to or instead of requesting detainment.

The council is set to review the proposed bill on Tuesday. It would bar city agencies from complying with federal immigration officials without judicial input. Prohibited assistance would include sharing information, complying with detainment requests and allowing federal immigration authorities to enter facilities owned by the district, which Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a sanctuary city.

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com

