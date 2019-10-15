Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

DC schools to get additional $20M this academic year

October 15, 2019 6:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public and charter schools in Washington, D.C., are set to get at least $20 million more in funding this academic year.

The Washington Post reports the funding increase comes after the public school system struggled with a $25 million deficit in the fiscal year that end last month. District deputy education Mayor Paul Kihn says all schools will get increased per student funding in fiscal year 2020 as a way to prevent another budget gap.

Kihn says the system reduced the gap through non-personnel savings and strategic hiring. He says officials will continue to work on resolving the gap, which Kihn says was influenced by the hiring of more experienced teachers than anticipated.

The city has until Nov. 7 to finalize its books. District law bars agencies from carrying debt between fiscal years.

Advertisement

___

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Army sworn in at Pentagon Mall steps

Today in History

1962: Cuban Missile Crisis begins