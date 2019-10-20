Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

DOJ says Delaware county needs a specialized DUI court

October 20, 2019 5:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Department of Justice thinks the state’s southernmost county needs a specialized court to deal with drunken driving cases.

The Delaware State News reported Sunday that while DUI cases in Kent and New Castle counties have dropped by more than half in the past 10 years, Sussex County hasn’t followed suit. Delaware Department of Justice spokesman Carl Kanefsky tells the newspaper DUI arrests there are “disproportionately and unacceptably high.”

The department says it sees a need for a specialized court and supports potential funding and resources to establish it.

According to the newspaper, while Sussex County has about 40 percent the population that New Castle does, it was the scene of more DUI arrests in 2017 to 2018.

Advertisement

___

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Information from: Delaware State News, http://delawarestatenews.net

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska