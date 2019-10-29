Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Dutch prosecutors seek 6-year sentence in Wilders death plot

October 29, 2019 8:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Prosecutors have demanded a six-year prison sentence for a Pakistani man accused of plotting a terror attack on Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders.

Prosecutors said Tuesday the 27-year-old suspect traveled to the Netherlands in August last year with “the intention to kill the politician” because of a competition Wilders was organizing featuring cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

Prosecutors say the man, identified by Dutch media as Junaid I., threatened Wilders in a video he posted on Facebook in which he said: “I will send that dog … to Hell.”

The suspect denies plotting to kill Wilders.

Advertisement

The Dutch lawmaker canceled the planned cartoon contest following death threats and concerns about the safety of other people.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Physical depictions of the prophet are forbidden in Islam and deeply offensive to Muslims.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 ArkCase 101: Basic Training on ArkCase...
10|28 U.S. EEOC Executive Leadership Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1991: Galileo becomes first spacecraft to visit asteroid