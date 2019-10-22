Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Election security hearing breaks along stark partisan lines

October 22, 2019 12:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional hearing on election security is breaking along stark political lines, highlighting the difficulties in getting lawmakers to address the threat.

The divide is on display Tuesday at a House Judiciary Committee hearing that comes as federal officials warn that Russia and others are looking to interfere in 2020 elections.

Democrats largely confined their questioning to the ambitions and capabilities of Russia and other adversaries and pressed federal officials about how prepared they were for any potential problems.

But multiple Republican lawmakers brought up Peter Strzok (struhk), the FBI agent fired last year for derogatory text messages about President Donald Trump that he sent while helping lead the Russia investigation.

Advertisement

The hearing featured testimony of witnesses from agencies including the FBI, Justice Department and Homeland Security Department.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified