Emiratis can again travel to Lebanon, after yearslong ban

October 8, 2019 1:06 am
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates says it will allow its citizen to again go to Lebanon, ending a yearslong ban on travel to the country.

It says Emiratis can travel to Beirut from Tuesday. That’s according to a statement late Monday night issued by the state-run WAM news agency.

Emiratis had been banned from traveling to Lebanon over kidnapping fears amid neighboring Syria’s civil war. The UAE also opposes the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah there.

The announcement comes amid a visit to Abu Dhabi by Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Hariri is seeking financial support for tiny Lebanon, which finds itself in an economic crisis. The country faces one of the highest debt ratios in the world, at $86 billion or more than 150% of the country’s gross domestic product.

