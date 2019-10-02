Listen Live Sports

EPA issues violation notice to San Francisco

October 2, 2019 9:42 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Trump administration is ratcheting up its feud with California.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday sent a notice that San Francisco is violating the federal Clean Water Act.

Last month, President Trump warned of a potential violation notice, saying the city was allowing needles and human waste to go through storm drains to the ocean _ an allegation denied by city officials.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler also sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a letter last week alleging waste left by the homeless in San Francisco and other cities was being improperly handled.

Mayor London Breed says the violation notice contains “mischaracterizations, inaccuracies and falsehoods” and says the city’s sewer system is one of the most effective in the country.

California has filed dozens of lawsuits against Trump administration policies.

