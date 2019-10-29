Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

European Parliament members in Kashmir in rare foreign visit

October 29, 2019 2:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A group of European Parliament members has arrived in disputed Kashmir, the first foreign delegation to travel to the region since India stripped it of its semi-autonomous status and imposed a harsh crackdown in early August.

The group is meeting government and military officials. They met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

Since imposing the crackdown, India has denied access to the region to foreign journalists and some of its own members of Parliament.

The visit comes a day after gunmen killed the fourth truck driver in the last three weeks in the region.

Advertisement

Gunmen have targeted apple traders and truck drivers about to drive away with the apple consignment from the southern Shopian area in Kashmir, whose apple industry is vital to its economy.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 ArkCase 101: Basic Training on ArkCase...
10|28 U.S. EEOC Executive Leadership Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines practice drill sequences ahead of upcoming wreath laying ceremony

Today in History

1998: President Clinton signs Digital Millennium Copyright Act into law