The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Ex-Baltimore mayor D'Alesandro, Pelosi's brother, dies at 90

October 20, 2019 3:25 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Thomas D’Alesandro III, a former Baltimore mayor and the brother of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has died. He was 90.

A spokesman for Pelosi said D’Alesandro died Sunday morning at his north Baltimore home after complications from a stroke.

Pelosi says in a statement that she and her family are devastated. She called her brother “the finest public servant I have ever known.”

D’Alesandro served as Baltimore City Council president and then as mayor from 1967 to 1971, a position his father, prominent Maryland politician Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., also held. The elder D’Alesandro also served as a state delegate and congressman. 

The younger D’Alesandro didn’t seek re-election as mayor and went into private law practice.

Pelosi says D’Alesandro is survived by his wife, Margaret, his five children and his grandchildren.

Government News U.S. News

The Associated Press

