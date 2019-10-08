Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Ex-Ky officer gets 5 years for unwanted sex with 5 women

October 8, 2019 6:36 am
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky police officer has been sentenced to five years in prison for sexual misconduct against 5 women who are suing him over the assaults.

News outlets report former Louisville Officer Pablo Cano was sentenced Monday as part of a deal in which he admitted to having sex without consent with the women between 2015 and 2017. He was hired in 2015 and resigned in 2017 while on administrative leave pending an investigation into the first allegation.

Several of the five lawsuits pending against Cano accuse him of rape. Prosecutors didn’t go that far, citing questions about evidence of his use of force or physical threats.

Cano also pleaded guilty Monday to possessing child porn.

The Associated Press

