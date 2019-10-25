Listen Live Sports

Ex-St. Louis County leader’s sentence shortened by 19 months

October 25, 2019 4:25 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger apparently won’t spend as much time in prison as was originally thought.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Bureau of Prisons’ inmate locator shows Stenger’s release date is Dec. 27, 2012. That means he would serve two years and three months. He was sentenced in August to three years and 10 months and fined $250,000.

The Democrat pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges in May for a scheme to provide favors such as county contracts to campaign contributors.

Stenger is serving at a minimum-security camp in South Dakota. Prison officials said an inmate can shave up to 54 days a year off their sentence through “good conduct,” and can earn a 12-month reduction by completing the Residential Drug Abuse Program.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

