Ex-Trump official says he saw no improper calls to leaders

October 10, 2019 3:46 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former national security adviser to President Donald Trump says he never witnessed any improper solicitation of foreign leaders when he served in the administration.

Retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster says he listened to most calls and meetings with foreign leaders while he served as national security adviser for a year. Trump fired him in March 2018 after repeated clashes.

McMaster spoke Thursday at a security forum hosted by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Congress is conducting an impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower’s allegation that Trump pressed the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political rival as he delayed military aid to the country.

McMaster says such conduct would “absolutely” be wrong and Congress should investigate to determine if it happened.

