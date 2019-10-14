Listen Live Sports

Far-right groups protest Ukrainian president’s peace plan

October 14, 2019 4:51 am
 
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Police are deployed around Ukraine’s capital as multiple far-right and nationalist groups gather for protests against President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his peace plan for eastern Ukraine.

Zelenskiy paid homage Monday to Ukrainians killed in the five-year conflict with Moscow-backed separatists, holding a moment of silence at a Kyiv monument. Later he will visit Ukrainian military forces in the east.

Authorities expect tens of thousands of protesters at the nationalist demonstrations, which mark Defense of the Homeland Day. Zelenskiy urged participants to avoid violence and warned of potential “provocations” from those who want to stoke chaos.

This year protesters are angry at a tentative agreement for local elections in eastern Ukraine, calling it “capitulation” to Russia.

The conflict has killed 13,000 people.

