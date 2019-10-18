Listen Live Sports

Federal attorneys file petition in SC church attack ruling

October 18, 2019 11:30 am
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Federal attorneys have asked that a three-judge panel’s decision allowing survivors and relatives of victims in a racist attack at a South Carolina church to sue the government should be reheard by the full 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Post and Courier reports a petition filed Thursday seeks another look at the August decision. The panel reversed a ruling from a lower court judge who had thrown out claims over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to buy the gun he used to kill nine people at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in 2015.

The petition says the ruling doesn’t follow judicial precedence.

The victims’ attorney Mullins McLeod called the petition “routine” and says federal attorneys aren’t raising any arguments they haven’t raised before.

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

