Feds charge former sheriff with bribery over jail contract

October 24, 2019 4:46 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The former sheriff in Virginia’s second-largest city has been indicted on federal bribery charges.

Federal authorities said in a statement Thursday that former Norfolk sheriff Bob McCabe engaged in an “illicit quid pro quo relationship” with a medical services contractor for the city jail called Correct Care Solutions.

Former company Chief Executive Officer Gerard Boyle also faces charges.

The indictment says Boyle gave McCabe gifts including cash and campaign contributions. Federal prosecutors say McCabe favored Boyle’s company with contracts and inside bidding information.

The indictment also alleges that McCabe had a similar agreement with the CEO of a Louisiana-based company that provided food.

McCabelawyer James Broccoletti declined to comment in an email. An attorney for Boyle didn’t respond to a phone message seeking comment.

