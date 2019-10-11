Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Fire hits Indonesian Embassy building in Bangkok

October 11, 2019 3:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BANGKOK (AP) — Bangkok emergency services say a fire broke out at a two-story building in the Indonesian Embassy compound in the Thai capital, but no casualties have been reported.

The city’s emergency services say the blaze erupted around noon Friday in a residential building but no one appeared to have been inside.

The fire sent out big plumes of smoke that could be seen through central Bangkok.

The emergency department’s radio network and Uruphong Fire, a radio network for volunteer firefighters, both reported in social media posts that the fire was under control after less than an hour.

Advertisement

Phone calls to the embassy for further information went unanswered.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus perform “Dancing in the Street”

Today in History

1973: Spiro Agnew becomes first VP to resign