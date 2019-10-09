Florida congressman turns Trump support into recognition

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Long before Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz was calling the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee “Captain Kangaroo,” he built a reputation as an agitator who wasn’t shy about calling out other lawmakers on social media or with reporters.

During a news conference Tuesday, Gaetz mocked Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff of California, who is leading the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump’s conversation with the Ukraine about political rival Joe Biden.

Gaetz said the impeachment is a “kangaroo court, and Chairman Schiff is acting like a malicious Captain Kangaroo.”

Gaetz is only in his third year in Congress, yet he’s already become nationally recognized as one of Trump’s most ardent defenders. While liberal Democrats love to hate him, his style works in his Florida Panhandle district, one of the most conservative in Florida.

