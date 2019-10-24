Listen Live Sports

Florida’s lone statewide elected Democrat takes on Trump

October 24, 2019 12:17 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will be a key prize in the 2020 presidential election as Donald Trump seeks a second term in office, and the most prominent Democratic voice working against him is someone that wasn’t even on political radars two years ago.

Nikki Fried was a little-known lobbyist and former public defender in South Florida who just barely won her race for agriculture commissioner in 2018.

Fried may seem an unlikely guide for the Democratic presidential candidates who will soon be searching Florida for a path to beating Trump. But she now is the only Democrat in statewide office.

She has energetically promoted key issues for Democrats, plastered her picture on gasoline pumps to boost her profile and tweeted aggressively at the president.

